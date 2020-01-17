NFL injury report for Championship Games

Championship Weekend is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for the two title games.

Titans: QUESTIONABLE: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), T Jack Conklin (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), WR Cody Hollister (ankle), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot), LB David Long (knee)

Chiefs: QUESTIONABLE: DT Chris Jones (calf), RB LeSean McCoy (illness), QB Matt Moore (illness)

Packers: QUESTIONABLE: FB Dan Vitale (knee)

49ers: None