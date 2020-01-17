Chiefs DT Chris Jones (calf) questionable vs. Titans

The Chiefs have a monster to try to stop this weekend in Derrick Henry when they take on the Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

Their best answer upfront isn't certain he'll be able to play.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, coach Andy Reid told reporters. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Jones didn't do too much in practice, but enough to at least loosen up. Jones is officially listed as questionable on this week's injury report.

"It's day to day," he told reporters after practice. "It's not really the magnitude of the game because if I can [I'll] play. If I can't then it's unfortunate. But it could be a regular-season game, playoff game, a preseason game, if I can play [I'll] play."

Jones did not participate in the Chiefs' practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Jones went through a similar process in the week leading up to Kansas City's Divisional Round win over Houston, but wasn't able to play in that contest due to being unable to push off on the injured calf. With a week to improve, his status remains up in the air, though it appears to be trending toward positive news.

The Chiefs will need him. Kansas City owns the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL and is going up against a Titans offense powered by the league's rushing champion in Henry.

In addition to Jones, running back LeSean McCoy (illness) and quarterback Matt Moore (illness) are listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup. Tight end Travis Kelce (knee) is good to go.