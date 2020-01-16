Kellen Moore to keep calling plays under McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys made a change at the top but they plan to take the "if ain't broke, don't fix it" approach with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

While speaking to the media Thursday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy informed reporters that Moore will continue on as the team's playcaller, a role he served in last season under Jason Garrett, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

McCarthy also plans to maintain another form of continuity by keeping the offense's terminology the same.

Ensuring Moore that he would remain the play-caller is "one of the ways Dallas lured him back from other job offers," according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Moore had been considering becoming the OC at the University of Washington earlier this month, per Rapoport, but McCarthy and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have effectively slammed that door shut.

In Moore's first year as OC in 2018, Dallas finished first in total offense and averaged 27.1 points per game, the sixth-highest mark in the league. Dak Prescott enjoyed the best statistical year of his career, as well, posting 4,902 passing yards and 30 pass TDs while leading the Cowboys to an 8-8 record.

After serving as play-caller for the bulk of his 13 years with the Packers, McCarthy's willingness to concede those duties to Moore is a major development that bodes well for the Cowboys as they plug holes and define roles ahead of the first season of the McCarthy era.

In an appearance on the Shan and RJ Show on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Jan. 10, McCarthy addressed his approach to crafting his new coaching staff.

"I'm coming from an opportunity that was for 13 years so I've had a year to reflect on every component of my coaching staff and job responsibility description," McCarthy said. "So, as we start to build this new staff, a lot of those experiences and thoughts will be applied. Right now, I'm just looking to build the best staff, a great staff here to make sure our players are getting everything they need to win."

When asked at the time about whether or not he'll be calling plays, McCarthy said, "We're looking at everything. I love calling plays but every decision that will be made will be in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys."

Having Moore continue to develop in a prominent role as a coach, as well continuing to teach Prescott, appears to be a move that's in the best interest of all parties involved.