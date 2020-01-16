Kittle says ankle feels 'fabulous' ahead of Sunday

Following a rainy Thursday afternoon practice in Santa Clara, Calif., George Kittle made one thing clear.

Nothing, most notably the nagging ankle injury that sidelined from practice Wednesday, will keep the San Francisco 49ers star tight end from playing in the NFC Championship Game against the Packers.

"I feel fabulous, thanks for asking," Kittle said with a smile after being asked at the start of his press conference both how he was feeling and how his ankle was doing. Kittle officially was a full participant in practice Thursday.

Of course, the thought of Kittle missing a matchup of this caliber never truly felt possible, especially after Kyle Shanahan and fullback Kyle Juszczyk -- who said Kittle likes to "keep people on edge" with his persona -- revealed earlier in the day they expect the heart of San Fran's offense to take the field Sunday.

Sounds like Packers coordinator Mike Pettine, along with Green Bay's defense, will be on the ones on edge in the coming days as they try to figure out how to contain Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target.