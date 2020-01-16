Derrick Henry: I get in a rhythm the more carries I get

Derrick Henry continues to bully defenses well into the postseason.

Last week, Henry became the first player in league history to have two games with over 180 rushing yards in the same postseason. Henry toted the ball 30 times for 195 yards in the Divisional Round against the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite a heavier workload and extended season as the Tennessee Titans prolong their playoff run, the running back says he's getting stronger each tilt.

Facing the Kansas City Chiefs and their bottom-10 rushing defense in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, expect the Titans to feed Henry the whole game. Henry credits his dynamic performances to a heavy workload.

"I think I get in a rhythm the more carries I get," Henry said per the Titans' official website. "I get a better feel for the game as the game goes on."

As with the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Titans will face a familiar foe in the Chiefs. The two met in Week 10 and the Chiefs prevailed, winning 35-32.

"It came down to the wire," Henry said when asked about the last meeting. "It was a great game, a great battle. They are a great team and they have great players.

"(On defense) I think they have a good blitz package, obviously, they have pass rushers. I think they are stout on the D-line, their linebackers are physical. On the back end, they have experience -- they are a great all-around group."

In that matchup, Henry tied for a season-high for rushing yards inside the tackles, per Next Gen Stats. Henry is poised to repeat his performance if Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones sits out again with a calf injury.

Watching these two young and potent offenses square off will be a duel for the ages.