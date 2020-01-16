Roundup: Chiefs DT Chris Jones (calf) sits out practice

A calf injury kept Chris Jones sidelined during the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans. Now Kansas City continues to wait to see if its key defender will be available on Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

Jones officially did not practice for a second consecutive day due to the lingering injury. Tight end Travis Kelce was limited with a knee injury, but he is expected to be fine for Sunday's game.

Having Jones on the field will be vital in slowing down power running back Derrick Henry.

Here is other news we're monitoring Thursday around the NFL:

» San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (ankle) practiced fully after sitting out Wednesday's session. The Niners -- and fullback Kyle Juszczyk -- have no concern about Kittle's status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pec) and pass rusher Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring) were limited.

» Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan was a full participant at practice after sitting out Wednesday with an illness.

» Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (illness) was limited after missing practice Wednesday.

» The Carolina Panthers are hiring Al Holcomb as their defensive run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed.

» The Cincinnati Bengals are hiring Al Golden as their new linebackers coach, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Golden previous was a defensive assistant for the Lions but was let go at the end of the season.

» The Cleveland Browns will interview Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort for their general manager job tomorrow, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed. It's his first GM interviews because he was blocked for the Texans GM job two years ago, Pelissero added.

NFL Network's Jim Trotter reports that Eagles VP of football operations Andrew Berry will interview for the Browns GM job on Friday, as well.

» The Dallas Cowboys announced that guard Zack Martin underwent "clean-up surgery" on his ankle this week. Martin earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod this season and was a first-team All-Pro selection.

Martin is expected to be able to participate in the Cowboys offseason program this spring.

» Tremaine Edmunds is heading to Orlando. The Buffalo Bills linebacker will replace Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who is unable to participate due to injury.