NOLA PD issue arrest warrant for Odell Beckham

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham stemming from his interaction with a police officer in the LSU locker room in the Superdome following Monday's national title game, a police spokesperson confirmed to NFL.com.

NOLA.com reported the warrant is for an allegation of simple battery, and a police spokesperson said it was issued after a video surfaced showing Beckham slapping an officer's buttocks.

The Browns released the following statement on the allegation against Beckham:

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

The video appears to show an officer talking to LSU players during their locker room celebration after their 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers when Beckham then slaps the officer on his backside.

Beckham starred as a wide receiver for LSU from 2011 to 2013, finishing his career with 143 receptions for 2,340 yards and 12 touchdowns.