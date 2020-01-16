Derrick Henry's big game gives customers free furniture

Like so many of Derrick Henry's overrun defenders, one furniture store in Tennessee now wishes it made a better business decision.

Puckett's Furniture and Appliance in Livingston, Tenn. offered free furniture if Henry went for more than 200 yards in a Titans AFC Divisional Round win.

After Henry went for 205 yards in a Titans upset win in Baltimore, store sales manager Josh Ford has a sudden couch shortage on his hands.

"I'd say we got three, four, 500 people (on) Thursday, Friday and Saturday," Ford told WKRN's Stephanie Langston. "It was just slammed packed."

Ford admits he was "sweating big time" as Henry raced his Titans to a win. But he's doubling down for the AFC Championship Game; Puckett's customers will be offered an "even bigger' promotion for Sunday's showdown in Kansas City.

That means return customers like Rachel Maynord can add an end nice table to the sofa she took home last weekend.

"I'm the most unlucky person in the world," Maynord told Langston. "We came in looking for a sectional that would have cost almost $2,000 and we ended up getting it for free."

Maynord and hundreds of Tennesseans can thank a certain 6-foot-2 running back for that. And if Henry has another monster outing, they all can watch from their new sofas as he carries the rock in Miami.