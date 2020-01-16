Demi Lovato to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem as part of Super Bowl LIV pregame festivities at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2, the NFL and FOX announced today.

The pregame show, including the national anthem, will be broadcast live worldwide. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. Within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, Confident, the first single, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.

Lovato will join a prestigious line up of Super Bowl National Anthem performers, including: Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, P!NK, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Neil Diamond.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the national anthem in American Sign Language.

The NFL previously announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.