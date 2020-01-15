Clemson WR Tee Higgins declares for 2020 draft

From the title game to the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tee Higgins and his Clemson Tigers came up short against LSU on Monday, but many project the wide receiver will come up big when the draft hits Las Vegas in April.

Higgins announced his intentions to enter the 2020 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

Projected to be a first-round pick by many, Higgins wasn't the only one to declare Wednesday, as he was joined by a player he opposed in the championship game -- LSU safety Grant Delpit, who's also predicted to go in the first round.

Higgins finds himself toward the front of the line of a deep receiver class that also features Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and others.

A two-year starter at Clemson, Higgins had back-to-back double-digit touchdown seasons. He ended his career with 135 catches for 2,448 receiving yards and 27 scores. In his junior campaign, he's hauled in 59 grabs for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns. A former five-star recruit, Higgins isn't a burner, but a big-bodied 6-foot-4, 215-pound target who's enticing for any team in the red zone.

Delpit obviously comes with a winning pedigree after helping the Tigers to a championship on Monday (he had five tackles and a sack in the game). The true junior boasts a prototypical frame for his position in the NFL at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds and is projected to be the first safety off the board. A versatile talent who can fill up the box score, Delpit finished his three seasons with 199 tackles, 17.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 24 passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

From college football's biggest game to the NFL stage, Higgins and Delpit are heading to the draft.