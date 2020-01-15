DDFP: Whose legacy changes with a Super Bowl LIV win?

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Matt "Money" Smith to get you ready for Championship Weekend! Money starts off with reading some of Eddie Spaghetti's latest tweets (3:18). Then, Shek asks if Lamar Jackson was a victim of the curse of "s'posta" (8:18)? Next, the guys debate whose legacy changes the most with a Super Bowl win in Miami (24:45). Lastly, the group rounds out the show by making their Red Challenge Flag picks for the Titans-Chiefs and the Packers-49ers (38:02).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: