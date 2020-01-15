Injuries: Chiefs DT Chris Jones (calf) not practicing

With the AFC Championship Game just four days away, the Kansas City Chiefs are tending to a few banged-up players.

Chris Jones is still at the top of that list.

Andy Reid told reporters during his Championship Wednesday press conference the Chiefs' premier defensive tackle will miss practice due to the same calf injury that forced him to sit out of the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans.

A key piece along K.C.'s D-line, Jones' potential absence against the Tennessee Titans would make the already difficult task of slowing down Derrick Henry even more daunting.

Travis Kelce is dealing with a hamstring injury and knee bruise but will practice Wednesday in some capacity, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Palmer added that today is a slow day for the Chiefs where they install a lot before going full speed on Thursday.

Reid also noted that running back LeSean McCoy (illness) and quarterback Matt Moore (illness) will not practice.

Here is other news we're monitoring around the league:

» Green Bay Packers Matt LaFleur said right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who was a last-minute scratch on Sunday because of an illness, will participate in practice, which LaFleur described as "more of a walk-through."

» San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that linebacker Dee Ford won't practice but noted that it's the same situation as last week when he was limited during the week. After returning against the Vikings from a pec injury that sidelined him since Week 9, Kwon Alexander was also limited, per Shanahan. He also said running backs Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert were full participants; both were injured in the win over Minnesota.

» Tennessee Titans receiver Adam Humphries returned to the practice field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against the Colts on Dec. 1. He missed the last six games, including the Titans' stunning playoff wins over the Patriots and Ravens.

Linebacker Jayon Brown, who missed the divisional round game against Baltimore with a shoulder injury, also returned to practice with hopes of being able to play against the Chiefs in the AFC title game. He's started in 15 of 18 games for the Titans.

Starting cornerback Logan Ryan was the only absence at practice. The reason for his DNP is unknown at this time.

» Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster Wednesday. Sutton had a standout second season, finishing with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards with six touchdowns. He is replacing Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who will miss the game due to injury.

» Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden also was announced as a Pro Bowl addition. He is replacing Ravens CB Marcus Peters.

Haden had five interceptions in 2019.

» Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is heading to the Pro Bowl in place of injured Raiders tackle Trent Brown. Brown is now the 13th member of the Ravens to be named a Pro Bowler this season.

» Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram is going to the Pro Bowl in place of fellow DE Joey Bosa. This is Ingram's third Pro Bowl nod.

» New Orleans Saints fullback Zach Line announced his retirement via his Instagram account. An undrafted prospect in 2013 who played with the Vikings his first four years, Line, 29, played the past three seasons with the Saints. He'll finish his career with 20 receptions for 161 yards, 36 carries for 114 yards and six total touchdowns.