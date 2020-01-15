Injuries: Chiefs DT Chris Jones (calf) not practicing

With the AFC Championship Game just four days away, the Kansas City Chiefs are tending to a few banged-up players.

Chris Jones is still at the top of that list.

Andy Reid told reporters during his Championship Wednesday press conference the Chiefs' premier defensive tackle will miss practice due to the same calf injury that forced him to sit out of the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans.

A key piece along K.C.'s D-line, Jones' potential absence against the Tennessee Titans would make the already difficult task of slowing down Derrick Henry even more daunting.

Travis Kelce is dealing with a hamstring injury and knee bruise but will practice Wednesday in some capacity, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Palmer added that today is a slow day for the Chiefs where they install a lot before going full speed on Thursday.

Reid also noted that running back LeSean McCoy (illness) and quarterback Matt Moore (illness) will not practice.

Here is other news we're monitoring around the league:

» Green Bay Packers Matt LaFleur said right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who was a last-minute scratch on Sunday because of an illness, will participate in practice, which LaFleur described as "more of a walk-through."