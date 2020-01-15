Giants to interview Jason Garrett for OC position

Jason Garrett could remain in the NFC East in 2020.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach is interviewing at the New York Giants facility today for Big Blue's vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

Garrett was formally let go by the Cowboys on Jan. 5 after spending the past 13 seasons with Dallas, including the last nine as head coach. Garrett's contract officially expired Tuesday. As of Wednesday, he's on the prowl for a new gig with a former enemy.

Garrett spent four seasons with the Giants as a backup quarterback from 2000-2003.

The 53-year-old coach was elevated to the Cowboys offensive coordinator role in 2007 and spent four seasons as OC before being named head coach in 2010.

Garrett could bring needed experience to first-time head coach Joe Judge's staff in New York. The bigger questions would involve the type offense he'd employ and his plans to develop young QB Daniel Jones. Garrett last called plays for the Cowboys in 2012 before handing off the reins to Bill Callahan, then Scott Linehan, and finally Kellen Moore in 2019.

The Giants had an interest in Garrett during their head coaching hiring process, but landed with Judge. It's possible they could still bring in a Jerry Jones favorite to run the offense.

Garafolo added that Big Blue has also interviewed Mike Shula, the OC under Pat Shurmur, for the job.

It's clear New York is looking for experience at its coordinator gig to buttress a green Judge.