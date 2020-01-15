Ravens, Saints staffs will coach Pro Bowl squads

At one point seen as a possible Super Bowl matchup, the Ravens and Saints will now oppose each other in the Pro Bowl.

At least the coaching staffs will anyway.

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore coaching staff will helm the AFC roster when it faces Sean Payton and the New Orleans staff-coached NFC squad in the Pro Bowl at 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 26 in Orlando, Florida, airing live on ESPN. The Ravens announced the coaching assignments Wednesday on their team website.

Following the end of the NFL Divisional Round, the coaching staffs from each conference owning the best record that have been eliminated are bestowed the task of leading the Pro Bowl squads.

For Harbaugh and his assistants, there's likely to be plenty of familiar faces.

A whopping 12 players are scheduled -- though that often changes -- to participate in the game: Quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram, tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard, offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Marshal Yanda, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, safety Earl Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox.

Saints selected to the NFC roster are: Wide receiver Michael Thomas, quarterback Drew Brees, defensive end Cameron Jordan, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, offensive lineman Terron Armstead, kick returner Deonte Harris and kicker Will Lutz.