Start Em, Sit Em: 2020 Conference Round

Quarterbacks -- Start 'Em

Patrick Mahomes vs. Tennessee Titans (Sunday, 3:05pm ET): You're going to have to spend to get Mahomes obviously, but he will be worth it ... much like he was a week ago. His matchup is the best among quarterbacks, as the Titans had allowed the sixth-most points to the position in the last four weeks of the regular season. Mahomes also beat them for almost 30 fantasy points in a Week 10 contest.

Quarterbacks -- Sit 'Em

Aaron Rodgers at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 6:40m ET): Rodgers will be looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in his career, but the matchup makes him a fade in DFS. The Niners allowed the second-fewer passing yards to visiting quarterbacks during the regular season, including a Week 12 game against Rodgers where their defense held the former Hall of Famer to just 9.5 points.

Running Backs -- Start 'Em

Derrick Henry at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 3:05pm ET): Hello, McFly? Yeah, this one is as big a no brainer as Mahomes, but you can stock up on big names and still have Henry in your lineup. The hottest running back in the league, He has rushed for a combined 588 yards and four touchdowns in his last three games. The last time Henry faced the Chiefs, back in Week 10, he crushed them for 33.1 points.

Running Backs -- Sit 'Em

Tevin Coleman vs. Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 6:40pm ET): For the first time since Week 11, Tevin Coleman out-gained and out-scored Mostert in the Niners win over Minnesota. Mostert was dealing with a calf cramp and battled an illness throughout the week, so things could swing back in his direction against the Packers. Coleman also costs far more than Mostert, and I'm not comfortable spending on him.

Wide Receivers -- Start 'Em

Tyreek Hill vs. Tennessee Titans (Sunday, 3:05pm ET): I'm going with the Mahomes/Hill stack in my lineup this week for obvious reasons. Sure, Hill was a dud last week with just three catches and 41 yards in last week's win over the Texans, but that's done with. The last time Hill faced the Titans, he crushed for 11 receptions, 157 yards, one touchdown catch and 33 fantasy points on a ridiculous 19 targets.

Wide Receivers -- Sit 'Em

Emmanuel Sanders vs. Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 6:40pm ET): Sanders could just two passes a week ago against the Vikings, and he's now been held to fewer than 10 fantasy points in all but one game since Week 9. Sanders also faces a touch matchup against Packers CB Jaire Alexander, which is even more reason to fade him this weekend. Among Niners wideouts, I like Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne more.

Tight Ends -- Start 'Em

Jonnu Smith at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 3:05pm ET): You can absolutely spend big on the likes of Travis Kelce and George Kittle this weekend, but Smith is a nice low-coast option if you want to save on the position. He had a ridiculous touchdown catch a week ago, and the Chiefs allowed six catches, an average of 60.1 yards and the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends in the regular season.

Tight Ends -- Sit 'Em

Jimmy Graham at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 6:40pm ET): I get it ... this one is a no brainer. The problem is that you are either spending big on Kelce or Kittle or going for a bargain in Smith. Graham had a decent game last week with three catches and 49 yards, but his ceiling has been pretty low most of the season. The Niners also allowed the sixth-fewest points to tight ends in 2019.

Flex -- Start 'Em

Kendrick Bourne vs. Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 6:40pm ET): Bourne is one of those value plays that could help you win this weekend. He saw five targets and scored a touchdown last week against the Vikings, and he's now scored six times on just 33 catches. You can easily rock a lineup that includes Mahomes, Henry, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown with Bourne as a third wideout. Mecole Hardman works here, too.

Defenses -- Start 'Em

49ers D/ST vs. Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 6:40pm ET): The Niners are getting healthier on the defensive side of the football, and it showed last week with six sacks of Kirk Cousins. Maybe things won't go as well against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, but this unit did put up five sacks and 11 fantasy points against them back in their Week 12 matchup. The Niners will cost, but not as much as the Chiefs.

