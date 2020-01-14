NFL community reacts to Luke Kuechly's retirement

Luke Kuechly shocked the football world on Tuesday night, when the Panthers linebacker announced he was retiring from the NFL at the age of 28.
Kuechly's decision was met with an outpouring of support and congratulatory messages from Panthers, active and former, and players around the league.
Words canât describe who Luke Kuechly is as a person, friend, and teammate. We have shared countless memories together both on the field and away from it. I feel honored to be his friend and Iâll always appreciate the impact he has had on my life. Love you buddy pic.twitter.com/0DHYkOwDp1â Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 15, 2020
I couldnât be more proud to call you my brother! Congrats on a heck of a career! The game will miss you as much as you miss the game bro! I love you my brother! https://t.co/6jw3C1xeZKâ Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) January 15, 2020
I had the privilege of playing next to HOF #MikeSingletary & coaching HOF @BUrlacher54 & @LukeKuechly is worthy of that honor someday. But more important I will remember Lukeâs sense of humor, his leadership & 4 being a great teammate. pic.twitter.com/MM96l6vZSSâ Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) January 15, 2020
Thank you for some of the best memories both on and off the field. Iâm so honored to have shared the field with not just the best player Iâve ever seen, but the best person Iâve ever met. Will always love you bro! To retirementï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½@LukeKuechlyâ Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) January 15, 2020
Luke was a fierce, intense competitor who loved his teammates and the game of football. A consummate pro who always believed in team first. He revolutionized the modern day standard for MLB's. It was honor to coach him. He is the best of men on and off the field. ï¿½ï¿½@LukeKuechlyâ Al Holcomb (@1CoachHolcomb) January 15, 2020
Easily one of my favorite teammates and one of the top 3 best players that Iâve seen. Canât wait to see whatâs next for you! https://t.co/zrDa2mo2HUâ Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 15, 2020
Luke kuechly is one of most pure and authentic people iâve met! He was a great teammate and friend! honored to have played with you! The gridiron will miss your presence but Iâm excited to see what the next chapter has for you! love you Bro! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/0a6k4urcRuâ Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) January 15, 2020
After playing with @PatrickWillis52 I didnât think it was possible for me to touch the field with another LB of his caliber. Then I went to Carolina. Enjoy retirement @LukeKuechly!â Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) January 15, 2020
One of the Best Teammates Iâve ever had! The 1st person you meet when you come into the locker room. Always told people Iâd teach my son to be like you! Youâre the model of The Standard! Future HOFer! Proud to call you one of the bros! One heck of a career! Love you bro! LUUUUKE! https://t.co/NcB3MQExMgâ Tre Boston (@TreBos10) January 15, 2020
Congrats @LukeKuechly on early retirement. You were a fearless player out there on the field. Soooo....when are you coming back??â Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 15, 2020
Salute bro! The 2012 Linebacker draft class is the Greatest in recent memory. Look it up! https://t.co/O0jeh5wEaNâ Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) January 15, 2020
Congrats on a GREAT career 59, learned so much from you these past two years glad to be able to call you a brother âï¿½ï¿½â Donte Action Jackson (@_DJack01) January 15, 2020
Forever my brother! You set the standard for me since Iâve come into the league. Hate to see you go, but love that left on top. LUUUUKKKKEEEE!! Stay svckafree August @LukeKuechlyâ Trai Turner (@trai_turner) January 15, 2020
In the short time I have been here in Carolina itâs been a pleasure to learn from you and play with you. Will be missedï¿½ï¿½ #greatteammate https://t.co/L9Dbyh4yjUâ DJ Mooreï¿½ï¿½ (@idjmoore) January 15, 2020
Incredible player and person.â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2020
The game is going to miss you brother! https://t.co/UxKiTkww7S
Respect. â pic.twitter.com/N8fSdXK9avâ Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 15, 2020
That's a man of character. https://t.co/wZv82YGg5Lâ Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) January 15, 2020
One of the greatest players of our time! ï¿½ï¿½ @LukeKuechly Will never forget playing against you! Good luck in the future!! pic.twitter.com/OsCiFXHVPPâ JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2020
Luke had hall of fame career. He did that much for the game. True student & played w/ rare passion. The Game will miss him.â Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 15, 2020
Luke doesnât even have social media he is that different. I have to see him soon in person and pay my respect always fun to play against. Meetings were always a little longer, and gameplans a little more complex. He kept you honest.â Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 15, 2020
Your Legacy will live on brother. THANKYOU ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/7LQZwjY5qDâ Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) January 15, 2020
Had to be on ya A+ game wit this MONSTAR lurking in the middle of the defense! Great dude, much respect for who you are and what you represent!! Congrats on a great career bro, HOF! https://t.co/Ns3BjIiN8vâ Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 15, 2020
Damn mane ! The game gone miss ya Luke ! You had a Legendary career ! Thanks for teaching us how to play the game rightâ¼ï¸ https://t.co/b0H0PC1M6lâ Kwon Alexander (@kwon) January 15, 2020