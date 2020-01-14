NFL community reacts to Luke Kuechly's retirement

  • By Jeremy Bergman
Luke Kuechly shocked the football world on Tuesday night, when the Panthers linebacker announced he was retiring from the NFL at the age of 28.

Kuechly's decision was met with an outpouring of support and congratulatory messages from Panthers, active and former, and players around the league.

