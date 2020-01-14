NFL community reacts to Luke Kuechly's retirement

Luke Kuechly shocked the football world on Tuesday night, when the Panthers linebacker announced he was retiring from the NFL at the age of 28.

Kuechly's decision was met with an outpouring of support and congratulatory messages from Panthers, active and former, and players around the league.

Words canât describe who Luke Kuechly is as a person, friend, and teammate. We have shared countless memories together both on the field and away from it. I feel honored to be his friend and Iâll always appreciate the impact he has had on my life. Love you buddy pic.twitter.com/0DHYkOwDp1 â Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 15, 2020

I couldnât be more proud to call you my brother! Congrats on a heck of a career! The game will miss you as much as you miss the game bro! I love you my brother! https://t.co/6jw3C1xeZK â Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) January 15, 2020

I had the privilege of playing next to HOF #MikeSingletary & coaching HOF @BUrlacher54 & @LukeKuechly is worthy of that honor someday. But more important I will remember Lukeâs sense of humor, his leadership & 4 being a great teammate. pic.twitter.com/MM96l6vZSS â Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) January 15, 2020

Thank you for some of the best memories both on and off the field. Iâm so honored to have shared the field with not just the best player Iâve ever seen, but the best person Iâve ever met. Will always love you bro! To retirementï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½@LukeKuechly â Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) January 15, 2020

Luke was a fierce, intense competitor who loved his teammates and the game of football. A consummate pro who always believed in team first. He revolutionized the modern day standard for MLB's. It was honor to coach him. He is the best of men on and off the field. ï¿½ï¿½@LukeKuechly â Al Holcomb (@1CoachHolcomb) January 15, 2020

Easily one of my favorite teammates and one of the top 3 best players that Iâve seen. Canât wait to see whatâs next for you! https://t.co/zrDa2mo2HU â Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 15, 2020

Luke kuechly is one of most pure and authentic people iâve met! He was a great teammate and friend! honored to have played with you! The gridiron will miss your presence but Iâm excited to see what the next chapter has for you! love you Bro! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/0a6k4urcRu â Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) January 15, 2020

After playing with @PatrickWillis52 I didnât think it was possible for me to touch the field with another LB of his caliber. Then I went to Carolina. Enjoy retirement @LukeKuechly! â Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) January 15, 2020

One of the Best Teammates Iâve ever had! The 1st person you meet when you come into the locker room. Always told people Iâd teach my son to be like you! Youâre the model of The Standard! Future HOFer! Proud to call you one of the bros! One heck of a career! Love you bro! LUUUUKE! https://t.co/NcB3MQExMg â Tre Boston (@TreBos10) January 15, 2020

Congrats @LukeKuechly on early retirement. You were a fearless player out there on the field. Soooo....when are you coming back?? â Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 15, 2020

Salute bro! The 2012 Linebacker draft class is the Greatest in recent memory. Look it up! https://t.co/O0jeh5wEaN â Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) January 15, 2020

Congrats on a GREAT career 59, learned so much from you these past two years glad to be able to call you a brother âï¿½ï¿½ â Donte Action Jackson (@_DJack01) January 15, 2020

Forever my brother! You set the standard for me since Iâve come into the league. Hate to see you go, but love that left on top. LUUUUKKKKEEEE!! Stay svckafree August @LukeKuechly â Trai Turner (@trai_turner) January 15, 2020

In the short time I have been here in Carolina itâs been a pleasure to learn from you and play with you. Will be missedï¿½ï¿½ #greatteammate https://t.co/L9Dbyh4yjU â DJ Mooreï¿½ï¿½ (@idjmoore) January 15, 2020

Incredible player and person.

The game is going to miss you brother! https://t.co/UxKiTkww7S â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2020

That's a man of character. https://t.co/wZv82YGg5L â Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) January 15, 2020

One of the greatest players of our time! ï¿½ï¿½ @LukeKuechly Will never forget playing against you! Good luck in the future!! pic.twitter.com/OsCiFXHVPP â JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2020

Luke had hall of fame career. He did that much for the game. True student & played w/ rare passion. The Game will miss him. â Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 15, 2020

Luke doesnât even have social media he is that different. I have to see him soon in person and pay my respect always fun to play against. Meetings were always a little longer, and gameplans a little more complex. He kept you honest. â Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 15, 2020

Had to be on ya A+ game wit this MONSTAR lurking in the middle of the defense! Great dude, much respect for who you are and what you represent!! Congrats on a great career bro, HOF! https://t.co/Ns3BjIiN8v â Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 15, 2020