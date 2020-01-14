LSU's Joe Brady agrees to become Panthers OC

Joe Brady's explosive LSU offense shattered numerous NCAA records, helped quarterback Joe Burrow win college football's most prestigious honor and propelled the Tigers to a national championship.

The NFL was watching and wants him back.

Brady has agreed to terms to join the Carolina Panthers as offensive coordinator under new coach Matt Rhule, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

Brady served as LSU's passing game coordinator in 2019 under head coach Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, helping Burrow throw for 5,671 yards and a 60-6 TD-INT ratio as part of an explosive offense that racked up 8,526 total yards en route to a 15-0 season and College Football Playoff title. For his efforts, Burrow was awarded the Heisman Trophy, and it's likely none of it would've been possible had the quarterback not been paired with the 30-year-old coach.

Brady brought run-pass option and NFL concepts to LSU's passing game after two seasons spent working under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints and transformed what had been an archaic offense in Baton Rouge. Everything seemed to come together Monday night in New Orleans, where the Tigers defeated Clemson in the home of the Saints and Burrow -- wearing the same No. 9 as his idol, Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees -- tossed five touchdown passes.

All the while, Brady helped orchestrate LSU's overwhelming attack from the booth at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

He'll join Rhule and take over an offense that may or may not include Cam Newton, depending on which direction the organization chooses to proceed this offseason. Carolina does boast a pair of playmakers in Christian McCaffrey, a double All-Pro selection in 2019, and receiver Curtis Samuel. The cupboard won't be bare for Brady, who will need to get to work to grow Carolina's offense from one that's overly dependent on McCaffrey to one that can attack from multiple angles.