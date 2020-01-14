Seahawks LB Wagner played through unknown injuries

Surprise! You're injured.

That was the news Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner received during Monday's exit examination upon being notified he's dealing with knee and ankle injuries. The star linebacker, however, isn't expected to need surgery, according to coach Pete Carroll.

"He found out today that there was something that he didn't know about. We didn't even know it was there," Carroll said, via The News Tribune. "He had a little test done, I don't think it is going to require surgery or anything like that. He didn't even know he was hurt.

"Sometimes that happens."

It speaks to the beating NFL players take on a weekly basis that some are so used to the aftereffects of everyday comfort they aren't even aware when it's actually more than a bump.

The revelation also underscores the type of player Wagner is, that he can earn an All-Pro season while playing through hidden injuries.

Given the way Seattle's season went with injuries, perhaps it shouldn't even be a surprise that Wagner came out the other side dinged up. Following Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, Wagner has the offseason to prepare for the 2020 season.

"I'll be taking care of my body," Wagner said. "There were a lot of stuff (injuries) going on that I didn't know about. So I'm taking care of myself, health-wise. Having fun, doing the whole family thing, so that will be cool.

"You know, it's a different offseason than last year. Last year, we had to worry about the contract, and things of that nature. So a little bit more of a free offseason."

Wagner is the Seahawks nominee for NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award. The winner will be announced Saturday, Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl, during NFL Honors.