Dave Dameshek is solo in Studio 66 but our old pal Geoff Schwartz Skypes in to recap the AFC and NFC Divisional round games. First though, Shek and Eddie Spaghetti kibitz about their thoughts on this weekend's games and review their game picks (2:16). Then, we hear from Geoff who recaps Minnesota vs. San Francisco, Tennessee vs. Baltimore, Houston vs. Kansas City and Seattle vs. Green Bay (19:52).

