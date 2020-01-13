Pat Mahomes has message for superstitious Chiefs fan

Patrick Mahomes has one piece of advice for the most selfless member of Chiefs Kingdom.

Stay at home for the AFC Championship Game.

Meet Charles Penn, a Chiefs superfan who went viral for leaving Arrowhead Stadium -- and his $258 seats -- when his beloved team trailed the Texans by three touchdowns in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round.

Penn hoped his swift exit would reverse Kansas City's bad juju, according to a video he tweeted. He told Yahoo Sports' Henry Bushnell he attended previous playoff losses to the Steelers and Colts. Now, for the good of the team, he had to exit the premises.

Penn's tweet took off when Patrick Mahomes and Co. took advantage of the karmic shift in the second half. Per Bushnell, the comeback even sparked anonymous Venmo donations from grateful fans across Chiefs Kingdom. Reporters called the viral hero looking for an interview.

"End of the game," Penn reportedly told them. "I don't want to jinx anything."

There was no need for additional superstition. The Chiefs scored 41 answered points and won a game Penn couldn't sit through. Now, they sit one win away from their first Super Bowl trip since the 1969 season.

Mahomes plans on doing his part to deliver that victory. He just hopes Penn will do his.