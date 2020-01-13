Chiefs DT Chris Jones (calf) considered day to day

The Kansas City Chiefs came out of Sunday's Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans "pretty healthy," according to coach Andy Reid.

The biggest injury to monitor heading into the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans is defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was inactive Sunday due to a calf injury.

Reid said Jones is considered day to day, per NFL Network's James Palmer. The coach noted that Jones sitting out the Divisional Round was an easy decision because the DT couldn't push off during pregame testing.

Reid added K.C. would "see how he does" this week.

Jones' injury is a key one to monitor this week. With the Chiefs set to face off against the Human Flattener, Derrick Henry, this week, they'll need all reinforcements. Jones is K.C.'s best interior defender and can pressure the QB up the gut. Missing him against Henry would we a significant blow to the Chiefs D.