Philadelphia Eagles to be featured on 'All or Nothing'

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame three seasons' worth of hurdles in one campaign en route to a 2019 NFC East title.

They needed a crucial Week 16 win over the rival Cowboys and a Week 17 triumph to secure their playoff berth, all against significant odds. It came with the contributions of a running back named Boston Scott and a former college quarterback morphing into a clutch receiver (Greg Ward). And it will all be retold via the masterful work of NFL Films.

The 2019 Eagles are the focus of the latest iteration of Amazon's All or Nothing, the in-season documentary of an NFL team vying for football glory produced by NFL Films. The eight-episode series, narrated once again by Jon Hamm, follows the path of a franchise with an inside look at the workings of the organization through 16 regular-season games and whatever postseason contests it might earn. This year's Eagles reached Wild Card Weekend, where they fell in painful fashion to the Seattle Seahawks.

The pain included the loss of Carson Wentz in the playoff contest and the insertion of 40-year-old Josh McCown, who suffered a torn hamstring and played through the injury to a close loss. We're sure to receive an up close look at that incredible effort and the many more that were required in the weeks and months prior as the Eagles overcame the loss of many significant contributors while racing to a division title.

All or Nothing premieres Friday, Feb. 7 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.