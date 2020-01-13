John DeFilippo out as Jaguars OC after one season

Big changes are coming to the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching staff.

The team announced Monday they mutually parted ways with offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.

DeFilippo spent just one season in Jacksonville. With a struggling offensive line and little ground attack, the Jags finished ranked 26th in the NFL in points, and 20th in yards, averaging 342 per game in 2019. Jacksonville finished 6-10 on the season.

DeFilippo became the Jaguars OC after being fired from Minnesota after 13 games in 2018. He was the quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016-2017. The 41-year-old was also the Cleveland Browns OC in 2015. With an opening in Philly at OC after the team dismissed Mike Groh, it wouldn't be a shock to see DeFilippo land back with the Eagles.

The Jags parting ways with DeFilippo comes somewhat as a surprise after the OC helped develop quarterback Gardner Minshew, who unleashed an entertaining rookie season. Continuing Minshew's maturation will be the key for the next offensive coordinator in Jacksonville.

Coach Doug Marrone, who kept his job for another year, will move forward with an overhauled offensive coaching staff. Along with DeFilippo, the Jags are replacing QB coach Scott Milanovich, who became the head coach of the Canadian Football's Edmonton Eskimos. Assistant running backs coach John Donovan joined the University of Washington as offensive coordinator.

Moving on from DeFillipo means the Jags will be on their third OC in three years.