ATN Podcast: 2019 Divisional Round recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal recap each of the games from the Divisional Round starting with the Packers' win over the Seahawks (3:11). The guys recaps the Chiefs' epic comeback against the Texans (18:38) before doing some halftime news including the Browns landing a new head coach (34:50). The heroes close the show by recapping the Ravens' stunning loss to the Titans (44:15) and the Vikings-49ers matchup.

