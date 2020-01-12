NFL stats and records, Divisional Round: Mahomes makes history in comeback

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from NFL playoff games. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from day two of the Divisional Round.

» The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game by at least 20 points after trailing in that game by at least 20 points. The Chiefs set a new franchise record for points scored in a playoff game in their 51-31 win over the Texans.

» The Chiefs trailed the Texans 24-0 before scoring 28 unanswered points in the second quarter of their Divisional Round win. They are the first team in NFL history, regular season or playoffs, to trail by at least 24 points in the first half of a game and be tied or leading entering halftime (28-24). Kansas City is the first team in the last eight seasons to overcome a deficit of at least 21 points at the end of the first quarter to win a game in the regular season or playoffs since the Patriots did so in a win over the Bills in Week 17, 2011. All other teams were 0-21 in such games since 2012 entering the Divisional Round.

» With four passing touchdowns in the second quarter, Patrick Mahomes joined Doug Williams as the only players with at least four pass TDs in a single quarter in playoff history. Williams did so in the second quarter of the Redskins' Super Bowl XXII victory over the Broncos.

» Mahomes is the first player in NFL history with at least 300 pass yards, at least five pass TDs and at least 50 rush yards in a playoff game.

» Travis Kelce scored three receiving TDs in the second quarter to assist in erasing the Chiefs' 24-point deficit. He is the first player with three receiving TDs in a single quarter in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era. Kelce is one of three tight ends to score three receiving TDs in a playoff game since 1950, joining Rob Gronkowski in the Patriots' 2011 Divisional Round win and Hall of Famer David Casper in the Raiders' 1977 Divisional Round win.

» The Chiefs' win marked the second time in the Super Bowl era that two teammates scored at least three scrimmage TDs each in a playoff game. Travis Kelce (three receiving TDs) and Damien Williams (two rush TDs, one receiving TD) joined 49ers' Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (three receiving TDs) and Ricky Watters (one rush TD, two receiving TDs) in Super Bowl XXIX as the only duos to do so.

» The Chiefs scored a TD on seven straight drives in their win, the longest streak by any team in a playoff game since at least 1970.

» Deshaun Watson is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to lose a playoff game despite having at least 300 pass yards, at least three total TDs and zero giveaways.

» Kenny Stills' 54-yard receiving TD on the Texans' first drive of the game was their longest receiving TD of the season, including playoffs.