Roundup: Texans WRs active; Chris Jones inactive

The Houston Texans will have a trio of offensive weapons in the mix for Sunday's divisional playoff game.

Kenny Stills (knee), tight end Darren Fells (hip) and wideout Will Fuller are active against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bill O'Brien told reporters earlier this week that Fuller was considered a game-time decision for the second consecutive week.

The Texans designated Stills, Fells and Fuller as questionable on the week's injury report ahead of the playoff matchup. Stills and Fuller were limited in practice this week while Fells popped up on the injury report on Friday after suffering a hip injury in practice.

Having all three on the field will be an advantage for third-year quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing a red-hot Chiefs defense. Sans Fuller, who missed last week's wild-card win, the Texans' offense is much different. Having the deep threat in the lineup, the Texans' offense has averaged 5.5 more points per game.

The full list of Texans inactives are: tight end, safety, wide receiver, cornerback, offensive tackle, defensive endand nose tackle

The AFC Divisional Round Game between Houston and Kansas City kicks off at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we're monitoring on NFL Divisional Round Sunday:

» Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf) will not play today, as he is inactive. Jones suffered a calf injury late in practice Thursday and was subsequently held out of Friday's session.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is active to play today. Kelce, who was listed as questionable, is dealing with IT band (leg) tightness that's causing pain.

The rest of the Chiefs inactives are as follows: cornerback Morris Claiborne, offensive lineman Jackson Barton, quarterback Chad Henne, offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, offensive lineman Ryan Hunter and linebacker Darron Lee.

» The Green Bay Packers announced they have added offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (illness) and offensive lineman Alex Light (illness) to the injury report and both are questionable for tonight's game against the Seahawks. Kickoff is 6:40 p.m. ET.