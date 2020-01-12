Roundup: Kenny Stills, Darren Fells expected to play

The Houston Texans will have a trio of offensive weapons in the mix for Sunday's divisional playoff game.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported wide receiver Kenny Stills (knee) and tight end Darren Fells (hip) are expected to play in the bout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wideout Will Fuller (groin) is also slated to make his return today after coach Bill O'Brien told reporters earlier this week that Fuller was considered a game-time decision for the second consecutive week.

The Texans designated Stills, Fells and Fuller as questionable on the week's injury report ahead of the playoff matchup. Stills and Fuller were limited in practice this week while Fells popped up on the injury report on Friday after suffering a hip injury in practice.

Having all three on the field will be an advantage for third-year quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing a red-hot Chiefs defense. Sans Fuller, who missed last week's wild-card win, the Texans' offense is much different. Having the deep threat in the lineup, the Texans' offense has averaged 5.5 more points per game.

The AFC Divisional Round Game between Houston and Kansas City kicks off at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league:

» Kansas City Chiefs are optimistic defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf) will play today, per Palmer. Jones suffered a calf injury late in practice Thursday and was subsequently held out of Friday's session. Considered a game-time decision, he'll work out pregame to determine if he can play against the Texans, Palmer added.