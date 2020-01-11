Marlon Humphrey: Ravens' identity is playoff choking

The Baltimore Ravens got bounced in their first playoff game for the second straight season.

After a 14-2 campaign, the Ravens got blitzed by the Tennessee Titans out of the gate, trailing by double-digits much of the contest before ultimately falling 28-12 in the Divisional Round.

The loss marked back-to-back seasons in which John Harbaugh's team got in a playoff hole early and couldn't dig itself out.

Following Saturday night's bitter loss, corner Marlon Humphrey, who was beaten for an early deep touchdown, was direct about the hard truth of the Ravens' recent history.

"This team's identity right now is to get to the playoffs and choke," he said, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Asked how his team should be remembered, Humphrey responded: "As losers, I guess, 'cause we just lost."

The bitterness flowed from a Baltimore locker room that saw their season flushed with one bad performance. The Ravens entered with a dynamic offense and a blitz-mad defense. Saturday, it mattered naught. Once the Titans got up, the Ravens faltered, making mistake after mistake and never recovered.

The defense couldn't stop Derrick Henry, who gobbled up 195 rushing yards on 30 attempts, and gave up a deep TD to Ryan Tannehill. Lamar Jackson turned the ball over three times, and despite generating more than 500 yards of offense, wavered throughout the tilt.

Mark Ingram, who battled through a calf injury and didn't look much like himself rushing just six times for 22 yards, knows bitter playoff defeats all too well, having spent his first eight pro seasons with the New Orleans Saints and experiencing brutal postseason exits.

"We got our ass whooped today," Ingram said.

"I've been on great teams that haven't won s---," the running back added, via Kimberley Martin of Yahoo Sports.

The Ravens won a lot during the regular season. Fourteen times they were victorious. But with the season on the line, Baltimore came up small against Tennessee. And they know it.