NFL stats and records, Divisional Round: Henry's historic day

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from NFL playoff games. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from day one of the Divisional Round.

» Derrick Henry is the first player in NFL history to have two games of at least 180 rush yards in the same postseason. He had 182 rush yards in the Titans' Wild Card Round win and 195 rush yards in their victory over the Ravens. Henry has more rush yards (561) in his first four career playoff games than any other player in the Super Bowl era.

» Derrick Henry inspired some speed across the field on his 66-yard run that set up his touchdown pass to Corey Davis. According to Next Gen Stats, Henry reached 20.70 MPH on his 66-yard run, the third-fastest speed reached by Henry this season, including playoffs. Marcus Peters reached 21.42 MPH chasing Henry down for the tackle, the fastest speed reached by Peters since 2018 including playoffs, and Ryan Tannehill, who handed the ball off to Henry, reached 19.08 MPH on the play.

» The Titans are the second team in the Super Bowl era to win a playoff game despite being outgained by at least 200 total yards (230). The other? The 2009 Saints, who were outgained by 218 total yards in their NFC Championship Game victory over the Vikings on their way to a win in Super Bowl XLIV.

» Ryan Tannehill joined Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw as the only players in the Super Bowl era to win consecutive playoff games with at least one pass TD and fewer than 100 pass yards in each game. Bradshaw did so in the 1974 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl IX -- the first of his four Super Bowl victories.

» According to Next Gen Stats, Ryan Tannehill's 12-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith had a 24.0% completion probability. It was Tannehill's most improbable TD pass of the season, including playoffs. But Tannehill did not stop there in the Titans' win. His 45-yard TD pass to Kalif Raymond traveled 57.8 yards of air distance, the most yards of air distance on any of the 42 pass TD by Tannehill in the last three seasons, including playoffs.

» The 49ers have won five of six playoff matchups against the Vikings, with all six matchups coming in the Divisional Round. San Francisco has the most wins (five) by any team against a single opponent in a playoff round in NFL history.

» Richard Sherman recorded his fourth interception of the season (including playoffs) in the 49ers' win over the Vikings. Since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Sherman has more interceptions (38 including playoffs) than any other player in the NFL.

» Lamar Jackson is the first player with at least 300 pass yards and at least 140 rush yards in a game -- regular season or playoffs -- since at least 1950. In 2019, he became the first player in NFL history to record at least 3,000 pass yards and at least 1,000 rush yards in a season.

» In their 2019 Divisional Round win, the 49ers allowed only 147 total yards to the Vikings. That is the fewest yards allowed by San Francisco in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era. The 49ers' previous low was in the 1989 NFC Championship Game, when they allowed 156 total yards and defeated the Rams 30-3 before going on to win Super Bowl XXIV.

» Stefon Diggs owns the two longest postseason receiving TDs by a Vikings player since 2013: his 41-yard receiving TD in the Vikings' loss to San Francisco and his 61-yard receiving TD in the 2017 NFC Divisional Round victory over the Saints in the "Minneapolis Miracle." The only player in Vikings history with more receiving TDs of at least 40 yards in the playoffs than Diggs (two) is Hall of Famer Randy Moss (four).