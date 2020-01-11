Ravens RB Mark Ingram (calf) active vs. Titans

The Baltimore Ravens officially have their RB1 back.

Ahead of Saturday's divisional round clash against the Titans, the Ravens announced that running back Mark Ingram will be active. Ingram suffered a calf injury on Dec. 22 against the Browns and missed Week 17. He had also been limited in practice in the weeks since.

In addition to Ingram, Lamar Jackson's favorite tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) will also be active. Both Ingram and Andrews had been listed as questionable coming into Saturday.

Here are the full inactives for both teams:

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, OL Andre Smith, OL Ben Powers, CB Iman Marshall, CB Anthony Averett and S Jordan Richards.

Titans: WR Adam Humphries, LB Jayon Brown, WR Rashard Davis, WR Cody Hollister, OL Kevin Pamphile, DL Isaiah Mack and DL Joey Ivie.