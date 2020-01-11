Brian O'Neill evaluated for concussion after Bosa hit

The Vikings lost a starting offensive tackle midway through Saturday's divisional matchup.

The team announced Brian O'Neill was evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot from 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. Minnesota's right tackle was blindsided by Bosa following a Kirk Cousins interception in the third quarter. O'Neill was down for a few minutes before leaving the field under his own power. The 49ers rookie was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

"I didn't see the hit," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said afterward. "I just heard them say it was a cheap shot, which it was."

San Francisco took a two-touchdown lead a few minutes later to pull away in a 27-10 win.

Rashod Hill replaced O'Neill on the following drive. O'Neill, a second-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2018, started all 15 regular-season games he appeared in this season.