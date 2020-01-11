Browns request interview with Colts' Ed Dodds for GM

As the Cleveland Browns continue their latest restructuring, a candidate has emerged for the franchise's vacant general manager position.

The Browns have requested an interview with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds to fill their GM spot, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source informed of the situation.

As the Browns continue the search for their newest head coach, they interviewed eight potential hires, including 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Saleh is said to be interested in Dodds, among other potential GMs, to be paired with, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season and not long after parted ways with GM John Dorsey.

Cleveland chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta has been heading the search for the new coach in the wake of the GM absence.

Dodds finished his second season as assistant GM with the Colts and previously had a decade's worth of experience in the Seahawks organization.