Roundup: Will Fuller (groin) likely to play vs. Chiefs

Deshaun Watson is likely to have his No. 2 option at wide receiver.

Speedy wideout Will Fuller, who's dealing with a groin injury, is expected to play on Sunday for the Texans against the second-seeded Chiefs in the teams' AFC Divisional Round matchup, NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Saturday.

Fuller missed the Texans' wild-card win over the Bills and hasn't played since Week 16. On the season, Fuller's been plagued by injuries as he played in 11 of 16 games, but has been a weapon when he has played with 49 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns.

Texans safety Jahleel Addae (knee) and tight end Jordan Akins (hamstring) will not travel with the team and therefore have been ruled out for Sunday.

The Texans and Chiefs are set for a 3:05 ET kickoff on Sunday in Kansas City.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on NFL Divisional Round Saturday:

» Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) is officially active for today's game against the 49ers. Receiver Stefon Diggs, who battled the flu this week, is also active. The Vikings inactives are: wide receiver Alexander Hollins, safety Jayron Kearse, defensive tackle Hercules Mata'afa, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, guard Dru Samia and offensive tackles Oli Udoh and Aviante Collins.

» Having missed Week 17 with a playoff bye following, it's been a while since Ravens running back Mark Ingram has taken the field.

But Ingram (calf) is expected to play as the top-seeded Ravens host the sixth-seeded Titans today in AFC Divisional Round play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday morning.

Rapoport added that while Ingram is expected to play through his calf injury, it's doubtful he'll be 100 percent.

In his first season with Baltimore, Ingram tallied 1,018 yards on 202 rushes with 10 touchdowns through 15 regular season games.

As the team's second-leading rusher behind MVP-candidate quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ingram has been a huge asset for the AFC North champions. Should his calf hold him up on Saturday or get re-injured, Rapoport added Gus Edwards will see an increased role.

The Ravens and Titans kick off today at 8:15 p.m. ET.

» Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, listed as questionable with a calf injury will be a true game-time decision as to whether he'll play Sunday against the Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, Palmer reported on Saturday.

» Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (illness) is questionable versus the Seahawks.