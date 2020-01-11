Ravens' Mark Ingram (calf) expected to play vs. Titans

Having missed Week 17 with a playoff bye following, it's been a while since Ravens running back Mark Ingram has taken the field.

But Ingram (calf) is expected to play as the top-seeded Ravens host the sixth-seeded Titans today in AFC Divisional Round play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday morning.

Rapoport added that while Ingram is expected to play through his calf injury, it's doubtful he'll be 100 percent.

In his first season with Baltimore, Ingram tallied 1,018 yards on 202 rushes with 10 touchdowns through 15 regular season games.

As the team's second-leading rusher behind MVP-candidate quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ingram has been a huge asset for the AFC North champions. Should his calf hold him up on Saturday or get re-injured, Rapoport added Gus Edwards will see an increased role.

The Ravens and Titans kick off today at 8:15 p.m. ET.