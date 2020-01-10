Rams hiring Kevin O'Connell as OC, Staley as DC

After losing two coordinators in less than a week, Sean McVay is quickly re-staffing in Los Angeles.

The Rams are hiring former Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their offensive coordinator and Broncos outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday night, per a source.

Los Angeles parted ways with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips this week after three seasons. Longtime special teams coach John Fassel is expected to join Mike McCarthy's staff in Dallas. L.A. did not have an offensive coordinator last season, and Rapoport reported McVay was "stretched thin."

Both McConnell and Staley spent time with McVay this week before he made the hires, Rapoport reported.

McConnell, 34, spent the last three seasons in D.C. succeeding McVay on Jay Gruden's offensive coaching staff as QB coach, passing game coordinator and then OC. He was previously an NFL quarterback for five seasons and an offensive assistant in Cleveland and San Francisco.

Staley, 37, has spent three seasons coaching outside linebackers in the NFL, all under Vic Fangio, who hired him with the Chicago Bears and then brought him along to Denver when Fangio became Broncos coach. A former quarterback at the University of Dayton, Staley has 15 years of coaching experience, rising from Hutchinson Community College in 2011 to James Madison in 2014 to Division III college John Carroll in 2013 and 2015 to the Bears in 2017.

Going from a 72-year-old veteran defensive coordinator to a 37-year-old first-time DC and a 34-year-old OC will be quite an adjustment for McVay, 33, and the Rams, but one the youthful franchise is used to by now.