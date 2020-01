NFL injury report for Divisional Round games

The Divisional Round is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all four games.

Vikings: OUT: S Jayron Kearse (toe, knee); QUESTIONABLE: WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

49ers: QUESTIONABLE: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring)

Titans: OUT: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), WR Adam Humphries (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Cody Hollister (ankle)

Ravens: QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (ankle), RB Mark Ingram (calf)

Texans: QUESTIONABLE: S Jahleel Addae (knee), TE Jordan Akins (hamstring), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), TE Darren Fells (hip), WR Will Fuller (groin), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (knee)

Chiefs: OUT: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: DT Chris Jones (calf), TE Travis Kelce (knee)

Seahawks: DOUBTFUL: G Mike Iupati (neck); QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (neck), S Marquise Blair (ankle), T Duane Brown (knee), T George Fant (groin), DT Quinton Jefferson (ankle)

Packers: QUESTIONABLE: DT Kenny Clark (back), DT Tyler Lancaster (illness), RB Dan Vitale (knee, illness), RB Dexter Williams (illness)