Niners activate LB Kwon Alexander off injured reserve

For the first time since Week 9, Kwon Alexander will suit up on Saturday.

The San Francisco 49ers activated the linebacker off injured reserve on Friday, one day out from their Divisional Round clash with the Minnesota Vikings. In a corresponding move, San Francisco placed defensive lineman Kentavius Street on injured reserve.

Alexander was placed on IR on Nov. 5 after suffering a torn pectoral muscle but was designated to return on Jan. 2.

Saturday will mark Alexander's return to the field and the fifth-year player's first playoff game. He's not the only Niners defender to return from injury for the postseason clash; defensive end Dee Ford and safety Jaquiski Tartt are also expected to play after lengthy absences.

Alexander's return is a boon for a San Francisco defense that had become far less dominant without him on the field. According to NFL Research, with both Alexander and Ford in the lineup in Weeks 1-9, the 49ers allowed 12.8 points per game and 241 yards per game. With one or both out of each game since Week 10, the 49ers have allowed 26.0 PPG and 322.6 YPG.

For what feels like the first time all season, San Francisco is at full strength with the Vikings sailing into Santa Clara.