Roundup: Will Fuller a game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (groin) will once again be considered a game-time decision as Houston enters the Divisional Round to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think it's really going to be a game-time decision," coach Bill O'Brien told reporters on Friday. "I think it's kind of like a daily process with him to see where he's at. He passes test after test and he communicates with us how he's feeling. I think so far, so good but I think it's going to be a game-time decision."

Fuller missed the Texans' overtime win over the Buffalo Bills and was considered a game-time decision all week leading up to Wild Card Weekend. Fuller sustained the groin injury early into Week 16's win over Tampa Bay and had to miss the regular-season finale.

Fuller was a limited participant in practice the past two days.

The Texans' offense has been remarkably different with Fuller on the sideline. Without the vertical deep threat, opposing defenses have been able to focus more on DeAndre Hopkins and the big plays have come few and far between for the Texans.

In eleven games played this season, Fuller has 49 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns, but this isn't the first injury-related story for the fourth-year receiver out of Notre Dame. Fuller missed four games in the middle of the 2019 season due to a lingering hamstring, and while his play has been stellar on the field, the injury bug has followed.

In a playoff game against the high-flying Chiefs in Kansas City, Houston will need to put up as many points as possible to stay afloat, and there's no doubting Fuller would help that cause.

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

» Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) was not on field for the portion of practice open to media, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Coach Andy Reid revealed Jones "tweaked his calf" at practice yesterday and he was subsequently added to the injury report Thursday. Reid said "we'll see" in regards to his availability for Sunday vs. the Texans.