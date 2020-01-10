Vikings' Adam Thielen (ankle) should play vs. 49ers

Adam Thielen suffered a freak ankle injury in practice Wednesday that threatened to knock him out of the Divisional Round.

Despite needing stitches, Thielen should be available to play Saturday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The question for the Minnesota Vikings is how the gash will affect him during the game and whether the stitches will hold up.

Thielen popped up on the injury report Wednesday with the injury after getting tangled and cleated during practice. He sat out Thursday's practice session -- the final of the week -- and was officially listed as questionable.

Rapoport noted that the Vikings will keep Thielen off his feet until game time.

Thielen is a cornerstone of Minnesota's offense. Kirk Cousins owns a 131.5 passer rating when targeting Thielen this season. In the past five games that both Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook have been healthy, the Vikes have won five straight, averaging 34.6 points and 429.4 total yards.