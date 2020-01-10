Packers request volunteers to help shovel Lambeau

January football in Green Bay is like no other. Frost-burning colds, frozen fields and snow whisking from the sky.

With the snow, however, comes a call for aid.

The Green Bay area is expected to get pummeled with eight to 10 inches of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Given the 70 percent chance of snow accumulation ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Packers are putting out a request for shovelers to help clear Lambeau Field.

The Packers are asking for as many as 700 shovelers to assist with the process beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, according to the team's official website.

If you're in the area and willing to support, the Packers will pay volunteers $12 per hour. And don't worry about bringing your own equipment. The team will provide shovels. Further information can be found at the team's website.

With kickoff set for 5:40 p.m. local time (central), occasional snow showers could also fall during the game, per the Weather Channel, with light winds. The temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees, with winds between 4 and 7 mph.