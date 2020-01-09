Panthers expected to hire Baylor's Phil Snow as DC

One day after being officially introduced as the fifth head coach in Carolina Panthers history, Matt Rhule is in the process of putting together his coaching staff. The former Baylor skipper didn't have to look far to locate his likely defensive coordinator.

Rhule and the Panthers are expected to hire Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow in the same capacity, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

A longtime Rhule-r, Snow has worked with the new Panthers coach since 2013, when Rhule was hired to turn around Temple. Snow followed Rhule to Baylor in 2017, where the coaches helped transform the 1-11 Bears into a Sugar Bowl outfit in three seasons.

The 64-year-old Snow is not new to the NFL -- he worked a defensive assistant and linebackers coach from 2005 through 2008 -- but has spent the majority of his 44-year coaching career in college.

In Carolina, Snow, when hired, will take over a defense that sank to 31st in points allowed and 23rd to yards allowed in 2019 after years of league prominence under Rivera.