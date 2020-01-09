Will Panthers coach Matt Rhule wear a coaching smock?

Matt Rhule wants to bring his proven system of success from Waco to Charlotte.

He does not want to bring his coach's smock.

The newly-minted Panthers head coach told NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon that he won't sport his trademark apron-hoodie look in the pros. He'll instead opt for the standard team apparel.

Rhule was singing the smock's praises all the way back in December 2019. We may never get as close to a smocked coach again.

"It's unbelievably comfortable to wear," he told The Athletic's Max Olsen. "If it ever starts raining, it has a hood. And I've got tremendous movement in my arms. And it's got zippers on the side. If you ever need more room, if you've had too much for Thanksgiving, you can just open up the zipper."

You can see why Panthers fans expected to see such a versatile garment on their sidelines in 2020.

1-on-1 w/ #Panthers new head coach, Matt Rhule: Why Carolina is the right fit for him and his conversation w/Cam Newton. Rhule told me he "loved" having the chance to talk to Cam, and looks forward to sitting down and getting to know him better. #Keeppounding pic.twitter.com/ZCHhQtdVdF â Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) January 8, 2020

Matt Rhule is getting paid the big bucks to coach pro football in a smock â Jack Duffey (@jackCduffey) January 7, 2020

Hey @Panthers are we getting an Official Matt Rhule art teacher smock? pic.twitter.com/Bk2Syp6hLM â Justin Fray (@The_Franiak) January 7, 2020

The answer, to the chagrin of art teachers everywhere, that we'll never see a smocked Rhule. He only started wearing the pinny-looking vest to motivate his players to play as hard as they practice.

They did, Baylor won 11 games, and Rhule finally gets to wear something else. Listen to how relieved he sounds and be thankful we got the smock at all.