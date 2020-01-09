Roundup: 49ers to activate Kwon Alexander on Friday

The first wave of injury replacements have been announced for the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner is headed to Camping World Stadium in Orlando in place of Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks, the team announced Thursday. This is Turner's fifth straight Pro Bowl nod, tying him for the second-most selections in franchise history.

Turner steadied a Carolina offensive line that helped running back Christian McCaffrey, who is heading to his first Pro Bowl, become the third player in NFL history with over 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly will also earn his first Pro Bowl selection, heading to the all-star game along with Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (his second nod) to replace Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro, respectively.

Here are other stories we're monitoring around the NFL:

» The San Francisco 49ers plan to activate linebacker Kwon Alexander ahead of Friday's deadline. Defensive ends Dee Ford and Kentavius Street are questionable vs. the Vikings.

» Atlanta Falcons tight ends coach Mike Mularkey announced his retirement from the NFL after 15 years among the coaching ranks. Prior to his lone year as Atlanta's TE coach, Mularkey served as Falcons offensive coordinator from 2008-2011. He had three separate head coaching stints for the Bills, Jaguars and Titans; he has a combined 36-53 record in those six seasons. After going 2-7 as Titans interim coach in 2015, he led them to back-to-back 9-7 seasons, including a playoff berth and wild card round win against the Chiefs in 2017. Mularkey also played nine seasons in the NFL, suiting up for the Vikings (1983-88) and Steelers (1989-91).

Earlier in the day, the Falcons announced that they have hired former Browns defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr., who spent the 2007 season with Atlanta as an assistant defensive backs coach.

» The Washington Redskins and senior VP of football operations and general counsel Eric Schaffer have agreed to mutually part ways, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the move. Rapoport added that Schaffer has already received interest from several teams. The team later announced that Panthers executive director of player finance Rob Rogers will replace Schaffer.

Doug Williams has been reassigned and named the senior vice president of player development, the team announced. He served as the Redskins' senior vice president of player personnel since June 2017.

» The Minnesota Vikings listed receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable for Saturday's NFC Divisional Round showdown against the 49ers.

» The Tennessee Titans will be without wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) and linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) Saturday against the Ravens. Wideout Cody Hollister (ankle) was listed as questionable.

» Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram is questionable for Saturday vs. the Titans. Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) also is questionable.

» Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said nose tackle Kenny Clark (back) was limited and he's hopeful he'll be ready Sunday vs. the Seahawks.

» Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller will make his second straight trip to the Pro Bowl after being announced as injury replacement for Rams corner Jalen Ramsey. Fuller finished the 2019 season with a career-high 82 tackles, 12 passes defensed and three interceptions.

» Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was added to the injury report with a limited designation due to a lingering calf issue. Tight end Travis Kelce (knee) was listed as limited for a second consecutive day.

» The Oakland Raiders signed offensive lineman Denzelle Good to a one-year extension. Good started five of 16 games played in 2019.