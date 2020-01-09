Ravens RB Mark Ingram (calf) questionable vs. Titans

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram took a big step toward being ready for Saturday's playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

Ingram was back at practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 16, per reporters on the scene during the portion open to the media.

Ingram was running off to the side while the Ravens ran the special teams portion of practice, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Ingram was limited at practice and "we'll see how it goes" for Saturday. The Ravens later listed Ingram, along with tight end Mark Andrews (ankle), as questionable for Saturday; they were the only players included on the injury report. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the team is hopeful both players will be able to play.

Having their lead back practice in the final session before Saturday's game is a good sign Ingram might return for the Divisional Round.

A key member of the best rushing offense in NFL history, Ingram's angry running and pass-catching skills are a perfect complement to Lamar Jackson's dynamic dual-threat abilities.

If Ingram can't play, or his snaps are curtailed, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill would pick up the slack versus the Titans.