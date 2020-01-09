Ravens RB Mark Ingram (calf) back at practice

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram took a big step toward being ready for Saturday's playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

Ingram was back at practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 16, per reporters on the scene during the portion open to the media.

Ingram was running off to the side while the Ravens ran the special teams portion of practice, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

We'll have a better idea of how much work Ingram got in later in the day. The Ravens will release game-day designations later today.

Having their lead back practice in the final session before Saturday's game is a good sign Ingram might return for the Divisional Round.

A key member of the best rushing offense in NFL history, Ingram's angry running and pass-catching skills are a perfect complement to Lamar Jackson's dynamic dual-threat abilities.

If Ingram can't play, or his snaps are curtailed, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill would pick up the slack versus the Titans.