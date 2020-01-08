DDFP: Divisional Round Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is solo in Studio 66 but joined by Eddie Spaghetti behind the glass to get you ready for the AFC & NFC Divisional round playoff games. First off, the guys start off by talking about the Giants hiring rather unknown candidate Joe Judge as head coach and the Panthers paying top dollar to hire Matt Rhule (1:35). Next, the duo makes their Red Challenge Flag Picks for Vikings versus 49ers, Titans versus Ravens, Texans versus Chiefs and Seahawks versus Packers (8:21). They round out the show by playing back an interview with Lamar Jackson from the day he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens (44:17).

