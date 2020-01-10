Which NFL Divisional Round team boasts the best collection of triplets?

This weekend's Divisional Round features a slew of offensive juggernauts, making it an ideal time to evaluate the best triplets -- QB/RB/pass catcher -- of the remaining teams.
Baltimore Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews
Green Bay Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Aaron Jones, WR Davante Adams
Houston Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, RB Carlos Hyde, WR DeAndre Hopkins
Kansas City Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Damien Williams, TE Travis Kelce
Minnesota Vikings: QB Kirk Cousins, RB Dalvin Cook, WR Stefon Diggs
San Francisco 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Tevin Coleman/Raheem Mostert, TE George Kittle
Seattle Seahawks: QB Russell Wilson, RB Marshawn Lynch, WR Tyler Lockett
Tennessee Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, WR A.J. Brown
After looking at this list, which Divisional Round team has the best triplets?
I'm always rolling with Patrick Mahomes ... then everyone else
Like most things in football, the evaluation starts with the quarterback. There's a lot of talent on this list, but
Patrick Mahomes
is the one guy who blows me away from week to week. If he's the quarterback, I'm taking that group -- no matter who else is paired with him. That being said,
Damien Williams
and
Travis Kelce
(Mahomes' top target) certainly
aren't
liabilities -- they bring experience and big-play ability to Andy Reid's offense, which has scored 14 more TDs than its opponents this season. With these three, the
Chiefs
are a threat to score from anywhere on the field.
Packers' group is scary-talented across the board
This is tricky because a lot of units within each offense are extremely balanced, meaning there's no ONE running back or pass catcher who stands out above his cohorts. Look at the
49ers
' running backs.
Tevin Coleman
,
Raheem Mostert
and
Matt Breida
each have more than 120 carries this season. The
Chiefs
are in the same boat, with
Damien Williams
and
LeSean McCoy
in the backfield -- and pass catchers
Travis Kelce
and
Tyreek Hill
feel interchangeable when it comes to dominance.
That's why I'm taking the
Green Bay Packers
with
Aaron Rodgers
,
Aaron Jones
and
Davante Adams
. These three players are in the upper echelon of their respective positions. Rodgers and Adams have undeniable chemistry on the field, while Jones is coming off a career-best campaign that saw him rack up 19 total touchdowns.
Not sure why so many people are sleeping on THESE Titans
If I have to pick which collection of triplets is the best
right now
, I'm taking the
Tennessee Titans
. Surprised? You shouldn't be. Just look at what
Ryan Tannehill
,
Derrick Henry
and
A.J. Brown
have done. The rejuvenated Tannehill led the league in passer rating (117.5), while Henry led the league in carries (303) and rush yards (1,540) and tied for first in rush TDs (16). Not to mention, he guided the
Titans
to
a wild-card win over the Patriots
with 182 rush yards. He's truly been unstoppable. Then there's Brown, who's been a big receiving threat for this offense -- and he was the only rookie with 1,000 receiving yards in 2019. This offense is red hot heading into
Saturday night's clash with the Baltimore Ravens
.
Green Bay trio gives you everything you could ask for
I changed my mind at least three times when looking at this list, but ultimately landed on the
Green Bay Packers
.
Aaron Rodgers
has a pair of MVPs and a ring, and I have full confidence he can return to his prime form in any given game.
Aaron Jones
had 19 total touchdowns in 2019, while
Davante Adams
is a perennial 1,000-yard receiver. I'm not sure what more you could want from a trio.