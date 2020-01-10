Which NFL Divisional Round team boasts the best collection of triplets?

This weekend's Divisional Round features a slew of offensive juggernauts, making it an ideal time to evaluate the best triplets -- QB/RB/pass catcher -- of the remaining teams.

Baltimore Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews

Green Bay Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Aaron Jones, WR Davante Adams

Houston Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, RB Carlos Hyde, WR DeAndre Hopkins

Kansas City Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Damien Williams, TE Travis Kelce

Minnesota Vikings: QB Kirk Cousins, RB Dalvin Cook, WR Stefon Diggs

San Francisco 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Tevin Coleman/Raheem Mostert, TE George Kittle

Seattle Seahawks: QB Russell Wilson, RB Marshawn Lynch, WR Tyler Lockett

Tennessee Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, WR A.J. Brown

After looking at this list, which Divisional Round team has the best triplets?