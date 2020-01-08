Georgia QB Jake Fromm declares for '20 NFL Draft

Jake Fromm enters the fray.

The University of Georgia quarterback officially declared for the 2020 NFL Draft Wednesday.

Go Dawgs and God Bless pic.twitter.com/hz0qxJLumE â JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 8, 2020

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound signal-caller took over for an injured Jacob Eason as a freshman in 2017 and never gave the job back. He helped the Bulldogs get to the College Football National Championship in his first year, a 26-23 loss to Alabama.

Fromm enters the NFL with a boatload of experience as a three-year starter in the SEC. The quarterback, however, had an up-and-down season in his junior year. Fromm leaves Georgia completing 63.3 percent of 983 attempts for 8,236 yards with 78 TDs and 18 interceptions.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted before the 2019 campaign that Fromm was likely to be a polarizing draft prospect, with good accuracy and field vision but lacking arm strength and ideal athleticism. Following a seesaw season, those questions likely remain as scouting departments pick over prospects.

Fromm enters a fairly loaded QB class that already boasts LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, Eason -- who finished out his career at Washington -- and Utah State's Jordan Love, among others. The NFL certainly has plenty of room for good young quarterbacks. Where they land might determine each one's individual growth at the pro level.