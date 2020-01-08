Stefon Diggs misses practice; Adam Thielen limited

The Vikings took a while to get Stefon Diggs involved in their wild-card win, and the receiver is taking some time to get back to the practice field this week.

Diggs missed Minnesota's Tuesday practice with an illness, and again wasn't on the field Wednesday in Eagan, Minnesota, per ESPN.

During a conference call on Wednesday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked if he had any concern about Diggs' status moving forward. His reply should help ease any lingering doubts. "No, he's sick. He'll be fine," Zimmer said per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Diggs was visibly upset on the sideline during the first half of the Vikings' upset over the Saints for a very obvious reason: Diggs hadn't been targeted once in the game up to that point. He later finished with two receptions (three targets), including an important catch on third down during Minnesota's game-winning touchdown drive in overtime.

His availability is crucial to the Vikings' offensive hopes, as Minnesota is understandably much stronger with both Diggs and Adam Thielen on the field.

Speaking of which, Thielen was limited in Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury. Safety Jayron Kearse (toe, knee) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) did not practice. Alexander underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a small tear in his lateral meniscus and won't play Saturday against the 49ers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. He could play again if the Vikings manage to advance.

Zimmer devised a masterful defensive gameplan in their win over the Saints while also dealing with a number of injuries in his secondary. Kearse's potential absence would only add to the list.